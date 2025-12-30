Michigan State kicker Martin Connington to enter transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State kicker Martin Connington will enter the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday.

Connington (6-0, 204) spent two seasons with the Spartans. The redshirt freshman missed the first game of this year while recovering from a preseason injury. He made his Michigan State debut against Boston College and held onto the starting kicking job for the rest of the year.

Connington made 12 of his 16 field goal attempts this fall. He made six of seven from 20-29 yards, five of five from 30-39 yards, zero of one from 40-49 yards and one of three from 50-plus yards. The Meridian, Idaho, native also made 27 of his 28 PAT attempts.

Connington redshirted the 2024 season – his first in East Lansing – and did not see game action.

A former three-star prospect out of Meridian (Idaho) Mountain View, Connington was the No. 2,566 recruit, No. 13 kicker and No. 8 player from Idaho in the 2024 class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He originally committed to Boise State out of high school before flipping to Oregon State, and later to Michigan State.

Connington’s emergence gave Michigan State some stability at kicker in an otherwise unproven room. The Spartans can return redshirt sophomore Tarik Ahmetbasic, who missed all of the 2025 season and has only appeared in one game at Michigan State. It remains to be seen if fifth-year Blake Sislo, who joined the team during August camp, can return after not playing college football during the 2024 season.

If Connington chooses to play elsewhere next year, Michigan State could be in the market for a transfer kicker.

Connington is the 21st Spartan player to announce plans to enter the portal, joining walk-on offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, defensive back George Mullins, tight end Michael Masunas, quarterback Aidan Chiles, walk-on wide receiver Grant Calcagno, long snapper Kaden Schickel, edge Tyler Gillison, walk-on edge Stone Chaney, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, linebacker Darius Snow, defensive back Ade Willie, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, safety Tracy Revels, wide receiver Nick Marsh, running back Makhi Frazier, safety Justin Denson, guard Gavin Broscious, defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, walk-on defensive back Elisha West and walk-on tackle Rashawn Rogers.