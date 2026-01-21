Michigan State kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State kicker Tarik Ahmetbasic has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.

Ahmetbasic (6-2, 214) spent three seasons with the Spartans. The redshirt sophomore did not see game action this season after missing time during fall camp due to a groin injury. He made one PAT and had two kickoffs in his lone appearance of the 2024 season against Prairie View A&M. Ahmetbasic, a Clinton Twp., Mich., native, redshirted his true freshman season in 2023.

Last year’s starting kicker, Martin Connington, also entered the transfer portal. He has since committed to Kansas. The Spartans brought in Charlotte transfer Liam Boyd and 2026 North Carolina kicker Stephen Gonzales to replace its outgoing players at the position.

Michigan State will also have to replace its long snappers and punters from last season. Long snappers Jack Wills (Nebraska) and Kaden Schickel (Vanderbilt) have both transferred out, while starting punter Ryan Eckley declared for the NFL Draft and back-up Carson Voss graduated.

Michigan State special teams coordinator LeVar Woods added Oregon transfer Nick Duzansky and 2026 Illinois prospect Trey Serauskis at long snapper, and Iowa transfer Rhys Dakin and 2026 Northern Arizona transfer Alex Weeks at punter.