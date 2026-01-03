Michigan State lands 2026 PWO tight end Jack Van Prooyen

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State landed a commitment from 2026 preferred walk-on tight end Jack Van Prooyen on Saturday. Van Prooyen announced his pledge via Twitter.

Van Prooyen (6-4, 235) committed to the Spartans over offers from Army, Air Force, Bucknell, Valparaiso, Grand Valley State, Davenport and Wayne State, among others. He also received a preferred walk-on offer from Western Michigan.

Michigan State offered Van Prooyen nearly 10 days after his visit for the Penn State game on Nov. 15.

A late riser, Van Prooyen received most of his attention during and after his senior season this fall. He caught 31 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Northview this year. Van Prooyen earned First Team All-Conference, First Team All-Region and Second Team All-State honors as a result.

Van Prooyen joins a Michigan State walk-on class that also includes Howell (Mich.) defensive tackle Jackson Pahl, Hartland (Mich.) linebacker Jack Lansing and Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More receiver Colin Charles.

Michigan State also signed four-star tight end Joey Caudill and three-star tight end Eddie Whiting as part of its 2026 class.