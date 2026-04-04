Michigan State lands 2027 New Jersey safety Ty'ire Clark

Michigan State added to their 2027 recruiting class again on Saturday, adding safety Ty’ire Clark, of Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter’s Prep. Clark visited East Lansing for an unofficial visit over the weekend, also visiting back in January for a junior day event.

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Clark (5-10, 190) is ranked a three-star, the No. 971 overall recruit in his class by Rivals. He is also ranked the No. 105 safety in his class and the No. 26 recruit in New Jersey. The safety holds other offers from West Virginia, Boston College, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, James Madison, and more.

Michigan State safeties coach James Adams is impressed by the versatility of the defensive back and his ability to line up at multiple spots in the defensive backfield.

“(Adams) loves that I am physical,” Clark said. “He thinks I can do it all. I can play nickel, strong safety, free safety, he just thinks I am a player and can be a great player there.”

Clark also sat down with Pat Fitzgerald before leaving campus. Clark tells SpartanMag he is in the works of setting up a return visit to Michigan State for the spring.

“He is great. I like how he coaches,” Clark said. “He says there is no BSing in the locker room. I know I will definitely keep that out. I feel like he is a great, hard, coach that will definitely get me to the next level and bring the best out of me and the program.”

The Michigan State 2027 class now holds five total commitments. The Spartans hold other pledges from offensive tackle Jack Carlson, offensive lineman Grant Adloff, quarterback Eli Stumpf, and running back Savior Owens.