Michigan State lands Charlotte transfer center Anton Bonke

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State has landed Charlotte transfer center Anton Bonke, its first portal commitment of the cycle, according to On3’s Joe Tipon.

Bonke (7-2, 260) chose the Spartans following a visit to East Lansing last Friday. He visited Kansas last Wednesday, and had other visits scheduled for Cincinnati, North Carolina State, South Carolina and Clemson. Arkansas, TCU, USC and Gonzaga were also reportedly in the mix.

Bonke played one season at Charlotte. He averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, one assist and 1.5 blocks per game on 57.6 percent shooting (34.2 percent from three) as a junior this year. He started 32 of 34 games and averaged 25.6 minutes per game.

Bonke spent his sophomore season at Providence, where he played in 16 games, including one start. Bonke averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds on 75 percent shooting for the Friars. He played 6.5 minutes per game.

Bonke began his collegiate career at Eastern Arizona College. He averaged 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds on 58.5 percent shooting in 17 games (16 starts) for the Monsters. He played 18.3 minutes per game.

Bonke is from Port Vila, Vanuatu, a small island nation in Melanesia, which is located west of Australia. He played prep basketball at Lycee Francais JMG Le Clezio, a French international school in his hometown.

Bonke was the No. 108 player and No. 13 center in the transfer portal, per the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Bonke provides Michigan State with another potential replacement for starting center Carson Cooper. Redshirt sophomore Jesse McCulloch and incoming freshman Ethan Taylor are among other center options on the roster.

Michigan State will also lose seniors Jaxon Kohler, Trey Fort and Denham Wojcik from its playing group. Divine Ugochukwu entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Michigan State can return guards Jeremy Fears, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, plus forwards Coen Carr, Kaleb Glenn, Cam Ward and McCulloch from last year’s scholarship group. Fears declared for the 2026 NBA Draft earlier this month, but has the option to return to school.

The Spartans will add four freshmen in Taylor, guards Jasiah Jervis and Carlos Medlock, and forward Julius Avent to the roster this summer.