Michigan State lands four-star OL Caleb Johnson

Michigan State added a big commitment to its 2027 class on Saturday, landing four-star offensive lineman Caleb Johnson, of Noblesville (Ind.) High School. Johnson announced his pledge via social media.

Johnson becomes Michigan State’s highest-ranked 2027 commitment. He’s the No. 211 recruit in the 2027 class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He’s also the No. 17 offensive tackle and No. 2 player from Illinois in his class.

Johnson took official visits to Michigan State, Indiana and Iowa before making his decision. He held additional offers from Missouri, Auburn, North Carolina, Colorado and UCLA, among others. Johnson committed following his Iowa visit and promptly shut down his recruitment, canceling a Missouri visit along the way.

Michigan State was the first Power Four program to offer Johnson. He first visited East Lansing for the program’s Junior Day in January. He returned in the spring and again for his official visit this summer.

“Michigan State is a great football program, and what they’ve done in the past, (Pat Fitzgerald)’s just trying to rebirth – not rebuild – it,” Johnson previously told SpartanMag. “I believe that’s a great statement, and their belief in me is amazing. It feels really good. They were my first Power Four offer, so them still believing in me from the beginning, it feels great.”

Johnson becomes Michigan State’s 14th 2027 commitment. He joins quarterback Eli Stumpf, running back Savior Owens, tight end Ryan Pankey, wide receiver Zach Forbish, offensive linemen Jack Carlson and Grant Adloff, defensive linemen Jack Schuler, Ohimai Ozolua and Lawrence Kanneh, linebackers Henry Sakalas and Matthew Brady, cornerback Cordaro Parham and safety Ty’ire Clark.

Read more: What four-star OL Caleb Johnson’s commitment means for Michigan State