Michigan State lands Ohio edge Jack Schuler

Michigan State has received another commitment on the recruiting trail, adding class of 2027 edge Jack Schuler on Thursday morning. Schuler (6-5, 240) announced his commitment via social media.

The Columbus (Oh.) Bishop Watterson product chose Michigan State over offers from Iowa State, UConn, Toledo, and others. He is ranked a three-star, the No. 2,014 overall recruit in his class by the Rivals Industry Rankings. Schuler is also ranked the No. 180 edge and the No. 112 recruit in Ohio.

Schuler becomes the seventh commitment in the Michigan State 2027 class. The Spartans received another big addition late last week in three-star Chicago area edge rusher Ohimai Ozolua.

Michigan State also holds commitments from Ohio quarterback Eli Stumpf, Ohio running back Savior Owens, in-state offensive lineman Jack Carlson and Grant Adloff, and New Jersey safety Ty’ire Clark.

Killop’s take:

Schuler wasted no time filling the second rush end spot in the Spartans class, as position coach Andrew Bindelglass, along with defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere, now have a formidable duo at the position in the 2027 cycle between the pair of recent commitments. Ozolua is more versatile, with the capability of developing into an every down defensive lineman, where Schuler will be expected to develop with a specialty in pass rush.

At 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, Schuler provides a large frame for the Spartan staff to mold. He comes from a respected high school in Bishop Watterson, as he is expected to arrive in East Lansing well-coached. Bishop Watterson won back to back state championships, as he earned first-team all-district last fall.

Schuler logged an impressive 84 total tackles (20 for a loss), nine sacks, and eight pass deflections in 2025. He says he has gained 25-pounds this off-season, lining up at 220-pounds as a junior last fall, which should translate to the field as a senior.

It is an impressive start to the defensive line class in my opinion, as this 2027 group is led by its trench commits thus far. With Ozolua and Schuler in the fold DeLattiboudere and Bindelglass can now shift their focus to the defensive tackle position, with another defensive end remaining on the table down the line.