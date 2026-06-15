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Michigan State moving forward with Spartan Ventures despite J Batt departure

On3 imageby: Jake Lyskawa11 minutes agojakelyskawa
Jon Palumbo, MSU executive deputy athletic director/chief operating officer and Spartan Ventures CEO, laughs with guests during an announcement of Michigan State Athletics and MSUFCUs jersey patch sponsorship. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports
Jon Palumbo, MSU executive deputy athletic director/chief operating officer and Spartan Ventures CEO, laughs with guests during an announcement of Michigan State Athletics and MSUFCUs jersey patch sponsorship. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State leaders are continuing with the launch of revenue-generating enterprise Spartan Ventures, despite the departure of AD J Batt.

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