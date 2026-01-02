Michigan State linebacker Aisea Moa enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State linebacker Aisea Moa has entered the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Friday.

“It has been a very difficult decision, but I am forever grateful for Coach (Joe) Rossi, Coach (Jonathan) Smith, Coach Mac (former strength coach Mike McDonald), all of their staff, as well as the entire academic staff, and all of my brothers,” Moa wrote on Twitter. “Some of the realest men I know!!! Forever grateful for y’all, Spartan Nation, and this opportunity to play (for) and represent Michigan State football and to wear that green and white!!”

Moa (6-2, 235) spent one season with the Spartans. The redshirt junior logged 12 tackles and one pass deflection in a reserve role this fall. He also flashed some pass rush ability in third-down situations.

Moa transferred to Michigan State in January after three seasons at BYU. The North Ogden, Utah, native logged 16 tackles in 12 games for the Cougars in 2024. He logged one tackle in 24 snaps at linebacker in 2023, and appeared in two games to preserve his redshirt in 2022.

A former four-star prospect out of Pleasant View (Utah) Weber, Moa was the No. 377 recruit, No. 36 edge and No. 7 player from Utah in the 2022 class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Michigan State will lose fellow linebackers Darius Snow, Marcellius Pulliam and Semaj Bridgeman to the portal. Wayne Matthews and walk-on Sam Edwards will depart the program after exhausting their collegiate eligibility.

Michigan State will return Jordan Hall and Brady Pretzlaff at the position. The Spartans can also return Leonard Ah You, DiMari Malone, DeJae White and walk-ons David Millikin and Chris Piwowarczyk. Michigan State will add three-star signee Adam Shaw and walk-on signee Jack Lansing to the room as freshmen.

Moa is the 41st Spartan player to enter the portal, joining Aidan Chiles, cornerback Aydan West, offensive tackle Stanton Ramil, cornerback Chance Rucker, offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, safety Armorion Smith, running back Makhi Frazier, receiver Nick Marsh, defensive back Ade Willie, receiver Evan Boyd, defensive end Jalen Thompson, safety Justin Denson, receiver Chrishon McCray, quarterback Ryland Jessee, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, safety Tracy Revels, edge Tyler Gillison, linebacker Darius Snow, walk-on edge Stone Chaney, kicker Martin Connington, defensive back George Mullins, walk-on defensive back Elisha West, edge David Santiago, long snapper Kaden Schickel, walk-on offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, walk-on receiver Grant Calcagno, offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, offensive tackle Justin Bell, offensive tackle Payton Stewart, walk-on offensive tackle Rashawn Rogers, offensive guard Kristian Phillips, offensive guard Gavin Broscious, offensive linemen Mercer and Charlton Luniewski, tight end Michael Masunas, walk-on receiver Shawn Foster and tight end Wyatt Hook.