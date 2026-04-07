Caleb Wheatland leaning on familiar ties as he settles into Michigan State defense

Caleb Wheatland leaning on familiar ties as he settles into Michigan State defenseby: Jason Killop56 minutes agoKillopOn3Read In AppMichigan State defensive players Jordan Hall, Caleb Wheatland, Michael Richard and Aveon Grose run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. (Michigan State defensive players Jordan Hall, Caleb Wheatland, Michael Richard and Aveon Grose run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing.)Michigan State transfer linebacker Caleb Wheatland is leaning on his ties to the Spartan program as he settles into East Lansing.