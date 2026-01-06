Michigan State starting LS Jack Wills enters transfer portal

Michigan State long snapper Jack Wills entered the transfer portal on Monday. Wills started all 12 games for the Spartans as a freshman this fall.

Wills enjoyed a productive freshman season at Michigan State. He helped patch up the long snapping woes the Spartans dealt with in previous seasons. Outside of a bad snap against Nebraska – in high winds – Wills played mistake-free football this year.

Wills, a Hudsonville (Mich.) High School product, signed with Michigan State as part of its 2025 class. He also had preferred walk-on opportunities at Syracuse and Central Michigan out of high school.

Kornblue Kicking – a recruiting service that hosts specialist camps across the country – ranked Wills (6-2, 217) the No. 2 long snapper in the 2025 class, and the No. 1 long snapper from Michigan in his class. Oklahoma long snapper Seth Freeman was the only long snapper ranked above Wills.

Michigan State now has zero long snappers on its roster after former starter Kaden Schickel entered the portal on Friday.

With the departure of Wills, Michigan State will have all new specialist starters under coordinator LeVar Woods in 2026. Starting punter Ryan Eckley declared for the NFL Draft and starting kicker Martin Connington entered the portal.