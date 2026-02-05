Pat Fitzgerald hopeful Samson Gash signing is the beginning of in-state recruiting success at Michigan State

Pat Fitzgerald hopeful Samson Gash signing is the beginning of in-state recruiting success at Michigan Stateby: Jake Lyskawa47 minutes agojakelyskawaRead In AppMichigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. - Nick King, USA TODAY SportsPat Fitzgerald hopes Samson Gash is the first in a long line of in-state players to sign with and succeed at Michigan State.