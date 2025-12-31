Michigan State loses rising underclassman Aydan West to the transfer portal

Michigan State is losing one of its most promising underclassmen to the transfer portal with the departure of freshman corner Aydan West.

West was a multi-game starter in the Spartan defensive backfield as a true freshman in 2025, and one the highest-ceilinged underclassmen in the Michigan State program. West is also a player that former Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith singled out as a reason to be bullish about the future of the Spartan football program toward the end of the 2025 season. Additionally, West drew rave reviews from defensive coordinator Joe Rossi throughout the course of the 2025 season.

Speculation of West’s possible transfer began shortly after his older brother, Elisha West, a walk-on wide receiver at Michigan State, expressed his intent to transfer earlier this month. Aydan West, however, waited until Wednesday to follow his brother’s lead.

One of seven players from Maryland in the Michigan State program during the 2025 season, West was one of the most productive of that group and a regular in the playing group in the defensive backfield for the Spartan defense from start to finish, splitting time in the starting lineup with Texas State transfer Joshua Eaton.

In 12 games as a freshman, West totaled 19 tackles, including one tackle for loss and half a sack. He also had one pass break-up.

West signed with Michigan State as a near consensus Top 25 prospect in Maryland as a senior for football power Quince Orchard, which went undefeated during his senior season in high school. West left Quince Orchard as the program’s all-time leader in interceptions with eight. In addition to playing corner in high school, West was also a productive wide receiver.

News of West’s impending transfer came during a Wednesday afternoon exodus of Michigan State players expressing their intent to transfer. Beyond losing the West, the Spartans saw the departure of defensive end Jalen Thompson, starting guard Kristian Phillips, contributing wide receivers Evan Boyd and Crishon McCray, as well as reserve tight end Wyatt Hook, reserve quarterback Ryland Jesse, contributing rush end David Santiago, and reserve offensive line Cole Dellinger.

When West made public his intent to enter the transfer portal, Michigan State was closing in on 30 players having entered the transfer portal since Pat Fitzgerald took over as Spartan football coach. Beyond the large group of portal-bound former Michigan State players that expressed their intent to transfer on Wednesday, other Spartans in the portal include walk-on offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, defensive back George Mullins, tight end Michael Masunas, quarterback Aidan Chiles, walk-on wide receiver Grant Calcagno, long snapper Kaden Schickel, edge Tyler Gillison, walk-on edge Stone Chaney, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, linebacker Darius Snow, defensive back Ade Willie, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, safety Tracy Revels, wide receiver Nick Marsh, running back Makhi Frazier, safety Justin Denson, guard Gavin Broscious, defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, walk-on defensive back Elisha West and walk-on tackle Rashawn Rogers.

PAUL’S TAKE: Of all the Michigan State players that expressed their intent to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, West may have hurt the worst given his status as a rising star on the Spartan defense. West is a player that Rossi believes in, and with his play on the field as true freshman, he earned that belief. On a day when veteran defensive players like Jalen Thompson and David Santiago expressed their intent to enter the transfer portal, it would have been nice to see West stick with the Michigan State program with a defensive-minded head coach in Pat Fitzgerald in charge. While he didn’t give as much to the program culturally as Thompson did during his three years as a starter, the potential for West make an impact in the defensive backfield was undeniable had he stayed. This wasn’t a yeah, but type situation that Michigan State had with Chuck Brantley, a defensive back that made plays when he was available but couldn’t stay healthy as an undersized corner. It’s hard to predict what the future holds for West, but I would be surprised if he doesn’t have success wherever he lands at the collegiate level, with a future on Sundays thereafter. Michigan State can’t keep all of the guys it wants to keep, but this one hurts.