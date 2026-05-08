Michigan State moves Toledo, Oregon games to Friday night

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Two Michigan State home games – the season opener against Toledo and the penultimate regular season game against Oregon – have been moved from Saturday to Friday, according to a program release.

The game time and television network for the Toledo game, which has been moved to Friday, Sept. 4, is yet to be determined. The Oregon game will take place on Friday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. on FOX, as part of the FOX College Football Friday schedule.

The last time Michigan State played multiple Friday games in a season was in 2024. The Spartans faced Florida Atlantic, Oregon and Purdue on a Friday that year. They hosted two of those games (Florida Atlantic and Purdue).

Michigan State has made a tradition of opening its season on the Friday of Labor Day weekend. This marks the 12th time since 2011 that the Spartans will play their home opener on a Friday; they have yet to lose such a game.

Michigan State’s most recent Labor Day Friday victory came last season against Western Michigan. The Spartans won, 23-6.

Michigan State is 1-0 against Toledo all-time. The last time they met, the Spartans beat the Rockets, 58-0, on Oct. 25, 1925.

Oregon, meanwhile, leads the all-time series against Michigan State, 5-3. The Ducks and Spartans last played in the aforementioned 2024 season. Michigan State fell to Oregon, 31-10, in Eugene that year.

Michigan State last hosted Oregon in 2015. On that night, the No. 5 Spartans beat the No. 7 Ducks, 31-28. Michigan State has yet to lose to Oregon at Spartan Stadium. Aside from that 2015 meeting, the Spartans defeated Oregon, 41-17, in 1979, and 27-20 in 1999, both at home.

At this point, Michigan State knows the time and network for only one other game on its 2026 schedule. The Spartans will face Notre Dame in South Bend on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. (NBC).