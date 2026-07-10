Michigan State names Jon Palumbo interim athletic director

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz named Jon Palumbo interim athletic director on Friday. Palumbo fills in for J Batt, who took the athletic director job at Kentucky on June 15. The move is effective immediately.

“Jon has been an integral part of the innovation of MSU Athletics over the past year, and I have every confidence in his ability to maintain its positive trajectory as interim athletic director,” Guskiewicz said in a release. “This will be a seamless transition for MSU Athletics, and we look forward to a successful start of the upcoming season for our programs and student-athletes.”

Batt will officially start at Kentucky on July 28. Kentucky will pay Michigan State a $3.95 million buyout between now and July 1, 2027, to bring Batt to Lexington.

Batt left Michigan State following the announcement of Guskiewicz’s departure for Clemson in late May. But Guskiewicz reversed course on Monday, instead choosing to remain at Michigan State.

Guskiewicz noted that he will use the “coming weeks and months” to “evaluate options, both internal and external, for a candidate to permanently fill the AD position.”

Palumbo followed Batt from Georgia Tech to Michigan State in July 2025, taking over as the department’s deputy athletics director and chief operating officer. He also is the CEO of Spartan Ventures, Michigan State athletics’ revenue-generating enterprise, which launched July 1.

“I’m honored to serve the university in this interim role, and I am grateful to President Guskiewicz for placing his trust and belief in me,” Palumbo said in a release. “I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches and staff to build on the positive momentum we have established and continue to move MSU athletics forward.”

Palumbo served as interim athletic director at Georgia Tech following Batt’s departure for Michigan State last summer.

Before his time at Georgia Tech, Palumbo served as director of athletics at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi from 2018-22. He also served as deputy athletics director at VCU from 2012-18. Prior to that, he held roles at Maryland, American University, William & Mary, and his alma mater, LaSalle.