Michigan State offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra to enter transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra will enter the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Sunday.

Terpstra (6-4, 313) spent three seasons with the Spartans. The Holland, Mich., native played a reserve role at center this year. Matt Gulbin’s consistent presence made playing time hard to come by for Terpstra, but he played well in Michigan State’s season finale against Maryland, which was his first career start. Gulbin missed the game with an injury.

Terpstra played 36 snaps at center and made 36 appearances on special teams in 10 games in 2024. The Holland (Mich.) West Ottawa product redshirted his first season at Michigan State after joining the program as a walk-on in 2023.

Michigan State will lose Gulbin and guard Caleb Carter due to graduation. Fellow interior offensive lineman Gavin Broscious intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Spartans can return Luka Vincic, Kristian Phillips, Rakeem Johnson, Cole Dellinger, AJ Dennis, Charlton Luniewski, Drew Nichols and Antonio Johnson to its interior offensive line. Vincic, Rakeem Johnson, Dellinger and Dennis are among those who have repped at center in the past.

Michigan State will add three-star signees Eli Bickel and Jack Ziarko to the room, though Bickel could also play outside at tackle.

Terpstra is the 20th Spartan player to announce plans to enter the portal, joining defensive back George Mullins, tight end Michael Masunas, quarterback Aidan Chiles, walk-on wide receiver Grant Calcagno, long snapper Kaden Schickel, edge Tyler Gillison, walk-on edge Stone Chaney, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, linebacker Darius Snow, defensive back Ade Willie, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, safety Tracy Revels, wide receiver Nick Marsh, running back Makhi Frazier, safety Justin Denson, guard Gavin Broscious, defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, walk-on defensive back Elisha West and walk-on tackle Rashawn Rogers.