Michigan State offensive lineman Justin Bell to enter transfer portal

Michigan State offensive lineman Justin Bell announced that he will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Friday. The freshman did not see game action in his first and only season in East Lansing.

Bell signed to Michigan State as a developmental offensive line prospect in December 2024. He chose the Spartans over offers from Indiana, Kansas and West Virginia, among others.

A former three-star prospect out of Macomb (Mich.) Dakota, Bell was the No. 1274 recruit, No. 79 offensive tackle and No. 24 player from Michigan in the 2025 class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Michigan State has also lost offensive linemen Kristian Phillips, Gavin Broscious, Cole Dellinger, Payton Stewart, Mercer and Charlton Luniewski and walk-ons Cooper Terpstra and Rashawn Rogers to the portal. Matt Gulbin and Caleb Carter will depart the program due to graduation. Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald will have to dive deep into the portal to fill out the offensive line room.

Kenny’s take

Despite not seeing game action this fall, Bell made a strong impression on Michigan State’s scout team. Bell earned scout team player of the week honors on three separate occasions this season.

Bell has the tools to be successful and land on his feet. He’s still young and has all four years of eligibility remaining. He also possesses some nice intangibles, like his 6-foot-6, 311-pound frame.