Michigan State offensive tackle Ashton Lepo to enter transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State offensive lineman Ashton Lepo will enter the transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday.

Lepo (6-7, 316) spent four seasons with the Spartans. The redshirt junior played a role in Michigan State’s offensive tackle rotation this fall. He started all 12 games in 2024, and appeared in all 12 games the year prior. The Grand Haven, Mich., native redshirted his first year at Michigan State in 2022.

A former three-star prospect out of Grand Haven High School, Lepo was the No. 836 recruit, No. 60 offensive tackle and No. 21 player from Michigan in the 2022 class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. Lepo committed to former coach Mel Tucker and remained at Michigan State amid Jonathan Smith’s hiring in December 2023.

Fellow offensive tackles Mercer Luniewski, Payton Stewart, Justin Bell and walk-on Rashawn Rogers have also entered the portal. Michigan State can return Stanton Ramil, Conner Moore and Rustin Young at the position.

The Spartans will add four-star signees Collin Campbell and Eli Bickel, as well as three-star signee Tristan Comer, to the room as freshmen.

Lepo is the 34th Spartan player to announce plans to enter the portal, joining quarterback Aidan Chiles, cornerback Aydan West, defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, running back Makhi Frazier, receiver Nick Marsh, defensive back Ade Willie, receiver Evan Boyd, defensive end Jalen Thompson, safety Justin Denson, receiver Chrishon McCray, quarterback Ryland Jessee, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, safety Tracy Revels, edge Tyler Gillison, linebacker Darius Snow, walk-on edge Stone Chaney, kicker Martin Connington, defensive back George Mullins, walk-on defensive back Elisha West, edge David Santiago, long snapper Kaden Schickel, walk-on offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, Bell, Stewart, Rogers, offensive guard Kristian Phillips, offensive guard Gavin Broscious, the Luniewskis, tight end Michael Masunas and tight end Wyatt Hook.