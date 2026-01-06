Michigan State OT Rustin Young enters the transfer portal

Michigan State suffered another loss via the transfer portal on Jan. 5, as offensive tackle Rustin Young announced his intentions to enter the portal.

Young (6-4, 296) spent two seasons in East Lansing. The redshirt freshman played in 11 games for Michigan State in 2025. He played 19 snaps at left tackle against Ohio State during his redshirt freshman season in 2024, his collegiate debut and only action of the season.

A former four-star prospect out of Honolulu (HI) St. Louis High School, Young was ranked the 301 overall recruit, the No. 23 offensive lineman, and the No. 1 player in Hawaii per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He committed to former Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik.

Michigan State will lose fellow tackles Stanton Ramil, Ashton Lepo, Justin Bell, Payton Stewart, Mercer Luniewski and walk-on Rashawn Rogers to the portal. The Spartans will return starting right tackle Conner Moore, along with Rakeem Johnson, the latter of whom has playing experience at tackle and guard.

Spartan offensive line coach Nick Tabacca and Michigan State will add four-star signees Collin Campbell and Eli Bickel, as well as three-star signee Tristan Comer, to the room as freshmen later this month.

Michigan State has received one transfer portal offensive line commitment, from former UConn offensive tackle Ben Murawski.

Killop’s take:

Young emerged as a stock on the rise lineman for Michigan State in 2025, so the loss of the redshirt freshman stings in the offensive line room. The lineman has a lot of connections out West from his recruiting process, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up having a successful career elsewhere.

Michigan State will look to replace and rebuild the bulk of their offensive line room, a unit that has struggled in East Lansing for some time now. With the return of 2025s starting right tackle Conner Moore, and the transfer portal addition of former Uconn tackle Ben Murawski out of the transfer portal, Michigan State and Tabacca will still be looking for three to four more impact bodies at the minimum.