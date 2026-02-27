Pat Fitzgerald working to lay foundation of physicality at Michigan State: 'We're doing it the Spartan way'by: Jake Lyskawa1 hour agojakelyskawaRead In AppMichigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. - Nick King, USA TODAY SportsDuring an appearance on the See Ball, Get Ball podcast, Pat Fitzgerald spoke about his goals for the Michigan State program.