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Jeremy Fears says Michigan State players 'have to do our part' after Big Ten Tournament loss to UCLA

On3 imageby: Jake Lyskawa48 minutes agojakelyskawa
Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) looks to pass the ball against UCLA during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. - Junfu Han, USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) looks to pass the ball against UCLA during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. - Junfu Han, USA TODAY Sports

After the Spartans' loss to UCLA, Michigan State PG Jeremy Fears shouldered blame and said he and his teammates have to execute better.

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