Michigan State players host team meeting amid search for consistency to close regular season

Michigan State players host team meeting amid search for consistency to close regular seasonby: Jake Lyskawa5 minutes agojakelyskawaRead In AppFrom left, Michigan State's Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Carson Cooper huddle up before a free throw attempt during the second half in the game against Ohio State on Sunday. - Nick King, USA TODAY SportsMichigan State's players are searching for consistency to close the regular season. They talked about it in a players-only meeting on Sunday.