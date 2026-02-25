Skip to main content
Michigan State
Join Now

Michigan State players host team meeting amid search for consistency to close regular season

On3 imageby: Jake Lyskawa5 minutes agojakelyskawa
From left, Michigan State's Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Carson Cooper huddle up before a free throw attempt during the second half in the game against Ohio State on Sunday. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports
From left, Michigan State's Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Carson Cooper huddle up before a free throw attempt during the second half in the game against Ohio State on Sunday. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State's players are searching for consistency to close the regular season. They talked about it in a players-only meeting on Sunday.

Join for $1
then billed annually
SpartanMag
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan State Spartans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.