Michigan State PG Jeremy Fears makes All-Big Ten first team; Jaxon Kohler earns honorable mention nod

Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears has earned All-Big Ten first team honors from the coaches and media.

Fears (6-2, 190, R-So.) enjoyed a breakout year for the Spartans, averaging a team-best 15.5 points and 9.1 assists per game in the regular season. He finished as the nation’s leader in total assists (281) and assists per game.

“I think Jeremy Fears has done an incredible job,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said Tuesday. “He’s improved his shooting. He’s improved his basketball passing skills. His brain is very cerebral.”

Illinois guard Keaton Wagler, Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort and Purdue guard Braden Smith joined Fears on the coaches’ first team. Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz replaced Sandfort on the media’s first team.

Neither Fears nor Carson Cooper – Michigan State’s two most likely candidates – received a spot on the All-Big Ten defensive team, which is voted on by the coaches. Illinois guard Kylan Boswell, Michigan forward Morez Johnson, Lendeborg, Michigan center Aday Mara and Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg made up the all-defensive team. Mara earned the conference’s defensive player of the year award.

Lendeborg took home player of the year honors from the coaches and media.

Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper recognized

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (6-10, 245, Sr.) was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media. Kohler averaged a career-best 12.8 points and 9.1 rebounds during the regular season. His rebounding average ranked third in the conference.

Cooper was Michigan State’s selection for the All-Big Ten sportsmanship team. Cooper (6-11, 245, Sr.) averaged a career-high 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season.