Michigan State PG Jeremy Fears named second team AP All-American

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Jeremy Fears’ list of accolades continues to grow.

Michigan State’s star point guard earned second team Associated Press All-American honors on Tuesday. Purdue guard Braden Smith, Illinois guard Keaton Wagler, Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson joined Fears on the second team.

It marks Michigan State’s first AP All-American since Cassius Winston in 2019-20.

Fears has also received first team All-Big Ten and third team Sporting News All-American honors this season. Additionally, the Joliet, Ill., native was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s best point guard.

Fears has blossomed into Michigan State’s most valuable player, and one of the most valuable players in the country, as a redshirt sophomore. He’s averaging a team-best 15.5 points and 9.1 assists per game, and finished the regular season as the nation’s leader in total assists and assists per game.

Fears broke Winston’s program record for the most single-season assists during Michigan State’s Big Ten Tournament loss to UCLA. That put Fears in the same breath with other Spartan legends like Mateen Cleaves, Magic Johnson and Denzel Valentine.

“I wouldn’t say it was a goal of mine to kind of break the single-season record,” Fears said. “I definitely had a goal of trying to lead the country in assists. That was one of my goals. I didn’t know how many assists that would be or whatnot, but that was definitely a goal of mine that I had. Overall, being able to do something like that is special.

“(Cassius) had great players, we have great players. Credit to my teammates, they made the shots and the dunks and the threes and all of that. I was just able to get them the ball. But overall, I’m grateful, especially just to be with some of the point guards who played for Coach Izzo and this university. It’s special.”

Michigan State will begin its chase of such goals with a Round of 64 NCAA Tournament game against North Dakota State on Thursday (4:05 p.m., TNT).