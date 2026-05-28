Jeremy Fears withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears announced on Wednesday that he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to East Lansing for his redshirt junior season.

Fears made his decision public on the day of the withdrawal deadline. It’s big news for the Spartans, as Fears will enter next season as a preseason All-American candidate.

It also ends a hectic few months for Fears, who participated in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and reportedly worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks. Fears told Jack Ebling last week that he’d consult with his family, agent Mike Miller and Tom Izzo before making his decision.

“Just everybody being on the same page of what they think is best, what some teams are saying, the pros and cons,” Fears told Ebling when asked about the nature of his discussions. “Just being able to (cover) all aspects, all areas, just because this is a lifetime decision and change. So just being able to see what’s best and what people think, I’m going to take that into consideration.”

Many expected Fears to return to Michigan State after he declared for the draft in April. Izzo expressed confidence in Fears coming back during a late-April interview with Tim Staudt. But Fears told Ebling that he “helped himself” at the combine, where he posted solid numbers across two scrimmages.

Fears told Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz at the combine that he could remain in the draft if he received a favorable evaluation, likely in the form of a first round grade. Instead, the Joliet, Ill., native will return to Michigan State, where he’ll use the feedback he received during the draft process to expand his game.

Fears averaged 15.2 points and a nation-leading 9.4 assists per game last season, en route to Second Team All-American honors.

With Fears back in the fold, Michigan State’s 2026-27 roster appears set. The Spartans will add transfer center Anton Bonke and the nation’s eighth-ranked recruiting class to a core that includes Fears, Coen Carr, Jordan Scott, Cam Ward, Kaleb Glenn, Kur Teng and Jesse McCulloch.

“Coming back with the guys, finishing it out, helping a young core,” Fears said when asked by Ebling about his goals for next season. “Just potentially having a chance to have a great young group of guys and trying to make something special out of it.”

After winning 57 games over the past two seasons, Fears is eager to build upon the program’s recent success with next year’s group.

“As of right now, the only goal is winning,” Fears said. “I just try to win as much as possible, help the team, help the guys. Whatever the goal is, I think my job is to come in and win games, and I think that’s why Coach Iz recruited me and brought me here: to lead guys and be a winner.”