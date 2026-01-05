Skip to main content
Michigan State
Join Now

PORTAL ADDITION: Michigan State lands former Iowa State CB Tre Bell

On3 imageby: Jason Killop1 hour agoKillopOn3
Syndication: The Enquirer
Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie (10) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2025.

Michigan State has received a transfer portal commitment from former Iowa State cornerback Tre Bell. SpartanMag breaks it down.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
SpartanMag
+
+
One subscription: The best Michigan State Spartans coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.