PORTAL ADDITION: Michigan State lands former Iowa State CB Tre Bell

PORTAL ADDITION: Michigan State lands former Iowa State CB Tre Bellby: Jason Killop1 hour agoKillopOn3Read In AppIowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Caleb Goodie (10) in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2025.Michigan State has received a transfer portal commitment from former Iowa State cornerback Tre Bell. SpartanMag breaks it down.