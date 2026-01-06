PORTAL ADDITION: Michigan State lands former Central Florida QB Cam Fancher

PORTAL ADDITION: Michigan State lands former Central Florida QB Cam Fancherby: Jason Killop2 hours agoKillopOn3Read In AppOct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) runs with the ball as he looks to pass while being pressured by Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Marquaze Parker (98) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn ImagesMichigan State landed a surprise transfer portal commitment when former Central Florida QB Cam Fancher announced his pledge to the Spartans.