Michigan State
PORTAL ADDITION: Michigan State lands former Central Florida QB Cam Fancher

by: Jason Killop
27298752
Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) runs with the ball as he looks to pass while being pressured by Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Marquaze Parker (98) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Michigan State landed a surprise transfer portal commitment when former Central Florida QB Cam Fancher announced his pledge to the Spartans.

