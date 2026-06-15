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Outgoing Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz intends to name interim AD following J Batt's departure

On3 imageby: Jake Lyskawa1 hour agojakelyskawa
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, as MSU Athletic Director J Batt looks on before the twos panel discussion hosted by the Lansing Economic Club on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, as MSU Athletic Director J Batt looks on before the twos panel discussion hosted by the Lansing Economic Club on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. - Nick King, USA TODAY Sports

Outgoing Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz commented on athletic director J Batt's departure for Kentucky on Monday.

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