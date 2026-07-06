Kevin Guskiewicz confirms Michigan State return in community letter: 'We love this university'

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Five weeks after announcing his departure for Clemson, president Kevin Guskiewicz penned a letter to the Michigan State community confirming his decision to reverse course and remain in East Lansing.

Guskiewicz wrote that he recently engaged in a period of “deep personal reflection about my own commitment to Michigan State and the future we are building together,” which resulted in him changing his mind about leaving the university.

“As Amy and I reflected on the possibility of leaving, we kept returning to one simple truth: we love this university,” Guskiewicz wrote on Monday. “This place has become home to our family. The people, the mission and the opportunity to make a lasting difference here mean more to us than we can adequately express.”

Clemson confirmed the news by releasing a statement to Twitter on Monday.

“The Clemson University Board of Trustees was notified today that Kevin Guskiewicz has chosen to remain at Michigan State University for personal reasons. The national search had a robust pool of candidates, and the Board will be meeting soon to determine next steps.”

Originally, Guskiewicz cited turmoil amongst Michigan State’s Board of Trustees as a primary factor in his decision to leave.

“It has become increasingly clear that there are differing perspectives within the Board of Trustees regarding how best to move MSU forward,” Guskiewicz wrote at the time. “Too much energy has been spent revisiting past conflicts and internal disagreements. Our ability to make meaningful progress is hampered when disagreements move from offering alternative perspectives into publicly undermining decisions and putting personal interests above the best interests of the university.”

Guskiewicz noted that he has since spoken with members of Michigan State’s board, and that those conversations were “productive.”

“During the past several weeks, under the strong leadership of Board Chair Brianna Scott and Vice Chair Renee Knake Jefferson, we have had productive conversations about the governance challenges I previously shared,” Guskiewicz wrote. “The board has demonstrated a commitment to implementing a more robust governance structure, including recent improvements to the Code of Ethics and Conduct.”

Guskiewicz continued by thanking those who voiced their desire for him to return to Michigan State. SpartanMag reported on Monday that a coalition of influential donors, university administrators and key stakeholders, including Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, have been lobbying Guskiewicz to stay at Michigan State for weeks.

“I am also grateful to the many individuals and organizations who have expressed confidence in Michigan State’s future and the importance of strong, stable leadership,” Guskiewicz wrote. “I appreciate the thoughtful conversations taking place across our state about governance and how we can best position Michigan State — and all of Michigan’s public universities — to thrive for generations to come. I remain committed to working alongside every trustee and every member of our community who is focused on moving Michigan State forward.

“I am grateful for the patience the board extended as I worked through this deeply personal decision, and for the confidence and encouragement I received from members of the board, our leadership team, our distinguished faculty and so many alumni, donors, students, staff and friends of the university. Your support, counsel, honest feedback and belief in Michigan State’s future reinforced what has always made Michigan State special: people here care deeply about this university and about one another. Your voices mattered, and they played an important role in my reflection and my conviction that this is where Amy and I are meant to be.”

Guskiewicz also apologized for the uncertainty caused by his departure.

“I recognize that some members of our community may have questions about my commitment,” Guskiewicz wrote. “That is understandable. Our university has experienced more than its share of change in recent years, and I regret that my decision-making over the past several weeks added to that uncertainty. For that, I am sincerely sorry.

“Trust is not restored through words alone. It is earned through consistency, transparency and action. My commitment is to continue showing up every day with energy, humility and purpose — to listen carefully, engage openly and lead in a way that reflects the values of this university and the confidence you place in me.”

Guskiewicz closed the letter by expressing confidence in the future of the university.

“Stability matters. Trust matters. Collaboration matters. Those principles will continue to guide my leadership,” Guskiewicz wrote. “Higher education faces undeniable challenges, but it also has an extraordinary opportunity to shape the future of our state, our nation and our world. By working together, listening to one another and focusing on the aspirations we share, I am confident there is no limit to what Michigan State can achieve.”

Click here to read the entirety of Guskiewicz’s letter.