Baltimore Ravens select former Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley in sixth round of NFL Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Baltimore Ravens selected former Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 211 overall) on Saturday.

Eckley was selected two picks after former Michigan State center Matt Gulbin, who went to the Washington Commanders.

The Ravens are in need at the position after Pro Bowl punter Jordan Stout left the Ravens to sign with the New York Giants as a free agent in March, becoming the highest-paid punter in the NFL.

“They’ve had a great history of punters, the last one was Jordan Stout, a fourth-round pick out of Penn State (in 2022), now a New York Giant,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper told the viewing audience shortly after Eckley was selected. “Now the Ravens get Ryan Eckley. Eric DeCosta, the GM of the Ravens, has been able to find these guys.”

On April 6, the Ravens signed undrafted free agent punter Luke Elzinga. Elzinga received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Tennessee Titans in 2025 but has never kicked in the NFL. Elzinga, of Grand Rapids Christian High School, played at Central Michigan for three years (2020-2022), and two at Oklahoma (2023-24).

“With Jordan Stout gone, there’s going to be competition between the left footer Elzinga and Ryan Eckley,” Kiper said. “The Ravens have the left-footer there in Elzinga, but I think Eckley’s got a shot to be the punter for the Baltimore Ravens.”

Kiper had Eckley listed as one of the Top 10 players remaining on the board through mid-afternoon on Saturday, and then the Ravens called his name.

“Eckley is a sixth-round punter out of Michigan State who can boom it,” Kiper said. “Who else was a sixth-round punter out of Michigan State not long ago, in 2023? Bryce Barringer. Barringer went to New England and is doing the job now.

“Eckley was a back-up to Barringer, and then stepped in, in 2024, and averaged 48 yards a punt. In 2025, he averaged 48.5 a punt. In 2023, his first year taking over for Barringer, he was at 47.

“The consistency, the ability to hit long punts, he showed that beginning in 2023. He had long punts of over 55 yards six yards this past year. He had long punts of over 58 yards six times the year prior. If you’re in trouble, he can boom you out of that trouble quick. He’s got a big leg.”

Eckley (6-2, 207, Lithia, Fla.) was one of two Michigan State players to receive an invitation to February’s NFL Draft Combine. He joined Gulbin at the event, which took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Eckley also received an invitation to the 2026 Senior Bowl.

Eckley spent four seasons at Michigan State. He followed in Baringer’s footsteps by developing into one of the nation’s top punters and an NFL Draft selection.

Eckley’s 48.5 yards per punt led the FBS last fall, and his 23 punts of 50-plus yards led the Big Ten. As a result, Eckley earned consensus First Team All-Big Ten honors, and was named an AFCA Second Team All-American and AP Third Team All-American. He also won the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year Award.

Eckley finished his career with a 47.6 yards per punt average, the top mark in both program and Big Ten history. His 47.9 yards per punt in 2024 also led the Big Ten. He earned three All-Big Ten selections in his career, plus honorable mention All-American honors from Phil Steele in 2024, and First Team Freshman All-American honors from the FWAA and The Athletic in 2023.

(Jim Comparoni contributed to this report).