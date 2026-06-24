RADAR '28: Michigan State QB offer Grayson Thurston shines at SMSB 7v7 in Detroit

DETROIT - Grayson Thurston’s breakthrough summer continued on Tuesday night with a strong performance during the first night of the 7th Annual Sound Mind Sound Body 7v7 Showcase at Tom Adams Field on the campus of Wayne State University. Thurston and his Warren De La Salle teammates were sharp and explosive on offense in 7-on-7 scrimmages against Grand Blanc, Harper Woods and defending Division 3 state champion DeWitt. Scores weren’t tabulated during the scrimmages, during which each team was given an allotment of time and snaps on offense, on a 40-yard field. The event came just seven days after Thurston earned a Michigan State scholarship offer following his outings at the Spartans’ prospect camp on June 16, and Michigan State’s 7-on-7 tournament on June 13. Thurston gained attention as a zippy 10th grader last year for De La Salle in helping the Pilots rally from a slow start and advance to the Division 3 Semifinals, where they lost to DeWitt. Thurston (6-2, 180) has followed up with a steep slope of improvement during the spring and summer, displaying the arm talent, accuracy and overall QB acumen of a prime Power Four prospect. Thurston is one of four in-state QB prospects for the class of 2028 who are receiving major college attention, joining Detroit Cass Tech’s Donald Tabron (ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 29 in the nation for 2028), Dearborn Divine Child's Drew Sheridan (No. 9 in Michigan, No. 404 in the nation) and Traverse City West's Brayden Tillman (No. 14 in Michigan, No. 650). Thurston is ranked No. 25 in Michigan and No. 772 in the nation, but that listing is likely to rise. Thurston has offers from Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota. Tillman has offers from Michigan State, Wisconsin, Purdue and Florida State. Sheridan has offers from Pitt, Penn State, UConn and MAC schools, with strong interest from Northwestern. College coaches aren’t allowed to watch the 7v7 Showcase. Michigan State has shown interest in Tabron, but Texas A&M, Ohio State and others seem to have risen to the top Meanwhile, Michigan State has been watching Tillman, Thurston and Sheridan closely, along with getting an eyeful of four-star Pennsylvania QB James Armstrong at last week’s camp, as well as rising sleepers Brooks Brown of Brentwood, Tenn., and Colin Hernon of Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic. Michigan State’s pursuit of a QB for the 2028 class is shaping up to be a fascinating one, with Thurston and Tillman possibly emerging as the most likely candidates, but with many laps still to be run. Thurston wore a Michigan State towel during Tuesday’s 7-on-7 games. MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/