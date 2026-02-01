Michigan State QB coach Mike Bajakian leaving for Cleveland Browns job

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Just one month after his hiring at Michigan State, quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian has found a new role in the professional ranks.

Bajakian, 51, will join the Cleveland Browns’ staff as quarterbacks coach, SpartanMag confirmed on Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

Bajakian worked with new Browns head coach Todd Monken for three seasons (2016-18) in Tampa Bay, when Bajakian served as quarterbacks coach and Monken served as offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers.

It marks a return to the NFL for Bajakian, who also spent three seasons as an offensive quality control coach for the Chicago Bears from 2004-06.

Bajakian joined Pat Fitzgerald’s staff on Jan. 2. The River Vale, N.J., native spent much of January on the recruiting trail for Michigan State. He visited high schools in Tennessee, Illinois, Georgia and Massachusetts to meet with prospects and watch them workout.

Bajakian met with several high-level 2027 quarterback prospects, like Israel Abrams, Peter Borque and Cooper Newman, in his one month at Michigan State.

Prior to joining Michigan State’s staff, Bajakian spent one season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Massachusetts. He spent the 2024 season as an offensive analyst, and later interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, at Utah. Before that, Bajakian spent four seasons (2020-23) at Northwestern, where he worked with Fitzgerald.

Bajakian has also served as offensive coordinator at Boston College, Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan.

Fitzgerald will now look to hire a new quarterbacks coach to join an offensive staff that includes coordinator Nick Sheridan, running backs coach Devon Spalding, receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca.