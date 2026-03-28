REACTION: Michigan State's Tom Izzo - 'We'll get back'by: Jason Killop2 hours agoKillopOn3Read In AppMichigan State coach Tom Izzo can only watch as the closing second tick down during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. (© Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)Michigan State HC Tom Izzo spoke confidently about the Spartans' ability to make future runs after their loss to UConn on Friday.