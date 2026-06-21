Michigan State Recruting Q&A Mailbag: SpartanMag's Mid-June Edition

AST LANSING, Mich. - SpartanMag recruiting anchor Jason Killop opened up the SpartanMag Recruiting Mailbag for questions earlier this week, for the latest give-and-take on Michigan State football recruiting. Below are the results: 1. ZodiacSpeaking Asks: Any update on MSU's chances with Lemont, Ill. OL Corey Laga and Warren (Ohio) Harding OT Zay'vion Smith? Timetable for a Laga announcement & possible Smith flip from Cincinnati? JASON KILLOP: Michigan State is still in a solid spot with Laga. Decision expected before the end of the month. Not a done deal but still like MSU as of now. Smith has gone quiet post-visit. Will do some more digging and circle back. It was looking good for MSU fresh off the visit, but no news isn’t good news in the meantime. 2. BroncoSparty Asks: How would you rate the job done by the staff so far? Barring anything crazy this class will most likely finish similar to Smith’s classes. Do you think Fitz has been able to take advantage of the new coach bump? MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/