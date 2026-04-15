REPORT: Michigan State to host Charlotte transfer center Anton Bonke

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State will host Charlotte transfer center Anton Bonke on Friday, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Bonke (7-2, 260, Jr., Port Vila, Vanuatu) is currently visiting Kansas, according to Borzello. He’s scheduled to visit Cincinnati, North Carolina State, South Carolina and Clemson following his trip to East Lansing. Arkansas, TCU, USC and Gonzaga are also reportedly in the mix.

Bonke played one season at Charlotte. He averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, one assist and 1.5 blocks per game on 57.6 percent shooting (34.2 percent from three) as a junior this year. He started 32 of 34 games and averaged 25.6 minutes per game.

Bonke spent his sophomore season at Providence, where he played in 16 games, including one start. Bonke averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds on 75 percent shooting for the Friars. He played 6.5 minutes per game.

Bonke began his collegiate career at Eastern Arizona College. He averaged 9.8 points and 5.8 rebounds on 58.5 percent shooting in 17 games (16 starts) for the Monsters. He played 18.3 minutes per game.

Bonke’s home country of Vanuatu is a small island nation in Melanesia, which is located west of Australia. He played prep basketball at Lycee Francais JMG Le Clezio, a French international school in his hometown.

Bonke is the No. 108 player and No. 11 center in the transfer portal, per the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.

Michigan State is in need of an extra center with Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler departing the program. The Spartans already have redshirt sophomore center Jesse McCulloch on the roster, and will add freshman Ethan Taylor in the summer. But they’re looking for one more player to complete their frontcourt rotation.