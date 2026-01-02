Michigan State safety Armorion Smith enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State safety Armorion Smith has entered the transfer portal.

Smith (6-1, 212) spent three seasons with the Spartans. The redshirt senior logged 36 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 11 games this fall. Smith played a rotational role at safety, and often filled in as a starter for the injured Nikai Martinez.

Smith recorded four tackles in seven games in 2024. The Detroit native logged two tackles in the first four games of the 2023 season – his first in East Lansing – before suffering a season-ending injury. Smith will likely apply for a medical redshirt due to the injury he suffered that year.

Smith played two seasons at Cincinnati before transferring to Michigan State in 2023. He logged 20 tackles and one interception during the 2022 season, and redshirted his first collegiate season in 2021.

A former three-star prospect out of River Rouge (Mich.) High School, Smith was the No. 879 recruit, No. 72 safety and No. 23 player from Michigan in the 2021 class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He committed to former coach Mel Tucker via the portal, and remained a Spartan amid Jonathan Smith’s hiring in December 2023.

Smith was one of 15 finalists for the national Comeback Player of the Year award this season. He inspired many after taking over as the legal guardian of his five younger siblings following his mother’s passing due to cancer in 2024.

Michigan State will lose fellow safeties Malik Spencer, Dontavius Nash, Devynn Cromwell and Khalil Majeed due to graduation. Justin Denson, Tracy Revels and walk-on Elisha West also entered the portal. The Spartans can return Nikai Martinez, Evan Young and walk-ons Aveon Grose and Caleb Gash at the position.

Michigan State will add three-star signees Brayden Thomas, Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy and Jonathan Granby to the room as freshmen.

Smith is the 39th Spartan player to announce plans to enter the portal, joining quarterback Aidan Chiles, cornerback Aydan West, cornerback Chance Rucker, offensive tackle Ashton Lepo, defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, running back Makhi Frazier, receiver Nick Marsh, defensive back Ade Willie, receiver Evan Boyd, defensive end Jalen Thompson, Denson, receiver Chrishon McCray, quarterback Ryland Jessee, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, Revels, edge Tyler Gillison, linebacker Darius Snow, walk-on edge Stone Chaney, kicker Martin Connington, defensive back George Mullins, Elisha West, edge David Santiago, long snapper Kaden Schickel, walk-on offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, walk-on receiver Grant Calcagno, offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, offensive tackle Justin Bell, offensive tackle Payton Stewart, walk-on offensive tackle Rashawn Rogers, offensive guard Kristian Phillips, offensive guard Gavin Broscious, offensive linemen Mercer and Charlton Luniewski, tight end Michael Masunas, walk-on receiver Shawn Foster and tight end Wyatt Hook.