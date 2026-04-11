SPRING FOOTBALL UPDATE: Michigan State feels progress from first scrimmage, set for second

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State will delve into scrimmage mode for the second time this spring, on Saturday. The Spartans don’t have enough healthy offensive linemen to stage a true, competitive, extended game simulation type of scrimmage. But they’re still getting a lot of tangible work in. Last Saturday, on April 4, the Spartans conducted some “move the ball” 11-on-11. That means they were able to line up, and do some down-and-distance scrimmaging with live tackling. They expect to conduct more extensive scrimmaging today (Saturday). Spring practice will wrap up on April 18 with the Spring Showcase, at noon at Spartan Stadium. More “move the ball” scrimmaging will take place on that day, but not as much as if they had a full allotment of two and a half offensive lines. Despite the limitations, the Spartans were able to do some scrimmaging last weekend, and learn more about themselves. With 45 new scholarship players, every day, every snap, every block and every tackle provides data for the coaches. Of the transfers on defense, nickel back Michael Richard, cornerback Tyran Chappell, cornerback Tre Bell and linebacker Caleb Wheatland are frequently drawing compliments. Bell started at Iowa State last year and came to Michigan State as a likely first-stringer. He has met expectations. “He is a pro's pro,” Adams said. “The kid handles himself with class. He's super professional by everything he does." (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)