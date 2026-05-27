Michigan State signees Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor make United States U-18 national team

Michigan State signees Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor make United States U-18 national teamby: Jake Lyskawa21 minutes agojakelyskawaRead In AppLeft: Stepinacs Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51 - Frank Becerra Jr., USA TODAY Sports. Right: MoKan Jalen Montonati (1) passes the ball in to Ethan Taylor (24) during the MoKan and Team Thad game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. MoKan won 69-61. - Katie Goodale, USA TODAY Sports.Michigan State signees Jasiah Jervis and Ethan Taylor made the United States' U-18 national team for the 2026 AmeriCup.