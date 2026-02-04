Michigan State signs 2026 four-star Detroit (Mich.) Catholic Central WR Samson Gash

Michigan State has signed four-star 2026 wide receiver Samson Gash, of Detroit (Mich.) Catholic Central. Gash announced his final decision on Feb. 4 at his school.

The signing is big news for the Spartans, as the longtime commitment had delayed his signing until February. News came out on early signing period back in December Gash would be pushing his signing back to the late period upon late pushes from Penn State, West Virginia, and others.

The coaching staff changes in East Lansing also played a factor. Gash (6-0, 170) took an official visit to Alabama in the fall, but the Crimson Tide’s push seemed to fade once wide receivers coach JaMarcus Sheppard took the head coaching job at Oregon State. Georgia also entered the mix with an offer of their own in January.

Instead, it was Penn State as the Spartans biggest competitor for the services of Gash. His father, Sam Gash, was a full-back for the Nittany Lions before a 12-year NFL career. The Gash family took an official visit to Happy Valley on Jan. 24. They then spent the weekend of Feb. 1 on an official visit to Michigan State.

Gash has an older brother on the Spartan roster in safety Caleb Gash. His younger brother Gideon Gash is a four-star recruit in the class of 2027. Gideon accompanied Samson on the official visit to East Lansing, as Michigan State will be a strong candidate for the third brother as well.

Gash is ranked a four-star, the No. 292 overall recruit in his class by the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is also ranked the No. 46 wide receiver and the No. 6 recruit in Michigan for his class.

The four-star receiver is the third Spartan signee at the position, joining three-star Chicago area receiver Zachary Washington, and Florida receiver Raishawn Elmore.

SCOUTING REPORT

I wrote back in the early fall after seeing Gash scrimmage versus East Kentwood and four-star Michigan State quarterback signee Kayd Coffman, that Gash is more than just a speedy receiver. Although the speed is abundant.

The Michigan State signee did run 10.41-second 100-meter dash at the MHSAA state track & field championships. Gash won the event and recorded the second-fastest time in state history. The speedster also clocked a personal-best, nationally-qualifying 21.36-second 200-meter dash time

Gash has strong hands, while only listed at 6-foot, is still a jump ball candidate with his athleticism. He is a willing blocker which will only improve with time in a college weight room. The quick change of direction makes him an elusive route runner, again, more than just a speedy receiver.