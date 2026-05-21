Michigan State still 'grinding' in Omaha, beats Iowa, advances to Big Ten Quarterfinals

Michigan State had won only one Big Ten baseball game in the 22 days prior to the outset of the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday, but the Spartans have responded with some of the sharpest, clutch performances of the season when few may have expected it. Michigan State, the 12th and lowest seed of the Big Ten Tournament, defeated No. 8 seed Iowa, 4-3, on Wednesday in the second round of the double-elimination portion of the tournament at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. The Spartans advance to the single-elimination portion of the tournament, where the top four seeds await. Michigan State (24-31) will face No. 4 seed USC (42-14) at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday. The Spartans and Trojans did not meet during the regular season. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)