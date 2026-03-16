Michigan State ties Kansas' all-time mark with 28th straight NCAA Tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Tom Izzo enjoyed the security of knowing his Michigan State Spartans would be included as a high seed in the NCAA Tournament when the brackets were announced on Sunday night. But a part of him missed the newness of the old days. Michigan State, the No. 3 seed in the East, will play North Dakota State in Buffalo on Thursday. The winner will play Louisville or South Florida. “The one thing I told my team upstairs is I think it's fun and sad every time I watch it now,” Izzo said of the bracket announcements. “We used to be one of those teams sitting there on the end of our seats cheering and yelling and screaming and excited that we'd get in the tournament.” Now, it’s expected. Izzo says that takes a little bit of the shine away from Selection Sunday, but he wish it wouldn’t. But it’s his own fault. This will be Michigan State’s 28th straight NCAA Tournament appearance. That surpasses North Carolina’s mark of 27 straight from 1975-2001 and ties Kansas for the longest streak in the history of the men’s NCAA Tournament at 28. Kansas went 28 straight seasons from 1990-2017. The Jayhawks’ streak technically ended when its 2018 team was stripped of its appearance in the tournament due to NCAA infractions. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off FLASH SALE, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)