Michigan State tight end Wyatt Hook headed to the transfer portal

Reserve tight end Wyatt Hook (6-6, 258) was one of several Michigan State players that announced their intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal on New Year’s Eve 2025.

Hook joined starting defensive end Jalen Thompson, starting offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, reserve offensive lineman Cole Dellinger, contributing wide receivers Chrishon McCray and Ethan Boyd, as well as reserve quarterback Ryland Jesse in declaring their intent to transfer out of the Michigan State program.

Hook signed with Michigan State as the No. 87 tight end in the Class of 2023 as a senior at Homestead High School in the San Francisco Bay area. He was also a near consensus Top 100 prospect in California during his final year in high school.

Hook became a top recruiting priority for Michigan State immediately after Jonathan Smith was hired as head coach of the Spartans. Prior to committing the Spartans shortly before signing day, Hook switched his commitment from Oregon State to Michigan State.

At 6-foot-6, 230, when he signed with the Spartans, Hook possessed the size, route-running ability, and hands coveted by Michigan State at the tight end position. After a redshirt year in 2024, Hook broke into the playing group as a special teams contributor this past season, earning his first letter with 54 snaps in six games on special teams.

Hook did not take a game rep at tight end during his time at Michigan State at a position group fronted by veterans Michael Masunas and Jack Velling.

Hook made an impact on both sides of the ball during his high school career at Homestead playing both tight end and outside linebacker. He was a two-time all-conference selection and conference receiver of the year selection as a junior.

When Hook made public his intent to enter the transfer portal, Michigan State was closing in on 30 players having entered the transfer portal since Pat Fitzgerald took over as Spartan football coach. Beyond the large group of portal-bound former Michigan State players that expressed their intent to transfer on Wednesday, other Spartans in the portal include walk-on offensive lineman Cooper Terpstra, defensive back George Mullins, tight end Michael Masunas, quarterback Aidan Chiles, walk-on wide receiver Grant Calcagno, long snapper Kaden Schickel, edge Tyler Gillison, walk-on edge Stone Chaney, linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, linebacker Darius Snow, defensive back Ade Willie, linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, safety Tracy Revels, wide receiver Nick Marsh, running back Makhi Frazier, safety Justin Denson, guard Gavin Broscious, defensive back Jeremiah Hughes, walk-on defensive back Elisha West and walk-on tackle Rashawn Rogers.

PAUL’S TAKE: When Hook signed with Michigan State in Smith’s first recruiting class, he was one of the guys I felt had a good chance to outshine his recruiting ranking. I was bullish on Hook because he had a good frame and size to play tight end and he appeared to be a better route runner with better hands coming into the program than a lot of the guys ranked ahead of him. He was also a guy that both Smith and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and felt had good long-term potential.

Tight end is development position, a lot of the guys that end up being productive veteran tight ends need time to learn and grow at the position given how much different playing tight end is in a pro-style offense as the college level than it is in high school. But even at a position of incremental development like tight end, you want to see some flashes of the what could be down the road. We saw those flashes from freshman tight end Jayden Savoury this season. We also saw flashes from Brennan Parachek as a developing underclassman. Similar evidence was lacking with Hook, who spent the last two seasons buried on the depth chart behind guys like Jack Velling and Mike Masunas. Given the guys that Michigan State has returning at tight end and the strong tight end recruiting class of Joey Caudill and Edward Whiting coming into the program, it does not surprise me that Hook bounced to the transfer portal after two seasons.