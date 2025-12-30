Michigan State to hire Devon Spalding as running backs coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State is set to hire Devon Spalding as its next running backs coach, sources confirmed to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Spalding spent the 2023-25 seasons as running backs coach at Wisconsin. Before that, he spent three seasons coaching running backs at Youngstown State (2020-22). Spalding got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Cincinnati in 2019.

During his time in Madison, Spalding helped mentor running backs Braelon Allen and Tawee Walker. Allen finished with All-Big Ten honors in his lone season under Spalding. Walker logged 190 carries for 864 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. He transferred to Cincinnati in 2025.

This season, sophomore running back Darrion Dupree led Wisconsin with 83 carries for 363 yards. Dupree only played in five games this fall, but logged 827 career all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in two seasons under Spalding.

While at Youngstown State, Spalding helped develop current Denver Bronco running back Jaleel McLaughlin.

Spalding is Canton, Mich., native. He played running back and wide receiver at Central Michigan from 2014-18.

Spalding will work with offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald has retained tight ends coach Brian Wozniak and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. Nick Tabacca and Mike Bajakian are reportedly set to join the staff as offensive line coach and quarterbacks coach, respectively.

Michigan State will look to retain Brandon Tullis at running back, along with talented freshman Jace Clarizio, who suffered a pre-season injury and redshirted this fall. Zion Gist and walk-ons Darrin Jones and Jaxon McCaig can also return. Running back is expected to be a priority position for Michigan State in the transfer portal.