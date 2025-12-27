Michigan State to hire Hank Poteat as cornerbacks coach

Michigan State will hire former Iowa State cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat in the same role, sources confirmed to SpartanMag.

Poteat, 48, joins the Spartan staff after three seasons with head coach Matt Campbell at Iowa State. In 2024, the Cyclones ranked first nationally in pass defense, allowing just 165.6 passing yards per game. They also finished 22nd with 15 interceptions that year. In 2023, Iowa State ranked 10th nationally and second in the Big 12 with 16 interceptions.

Prior to his time in Ames, Poteat coached cornerbacks at Wisconsin from 2021-22.

Poteat got his start in the Mid-American Conference. The Philadelphia native spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons at Kent State before moving to Toledo from 2017-20. Before that, he was a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh. He served as Kentucky Christian University’s defensive backs coach from 2011-12.

Poteat was a standout cornerback during his playing days at Pittsburgh. He earned First Team All-Big East Honors in 1998 and 1999. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Poteat in the third round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Poteat played for five teams in 10 NFL seasons. He was a member of the New England Patriots’ 2004 Super Bowl team.

Michigan State has now hired the majority of its defensive staff, with coordinator Joe Rossi set to lead the group. The Spartans also retained safeties coach James Adams. They hired co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Max Bullough and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere.