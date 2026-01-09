COMMITMENT FEATURE: Michigan State transfer RB Cam Edwards: 'I want to take this program back to what it was'by: Jason Killop2 hours agoKillopOn3Read In AppSep 20, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Football running back Cam Edwards (0) runs the ball for a touchdown against et Ball State Cardinals in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn ImagesFormer UConn running back Cam Edwards broke down his decision to transfer to Michigan State with SpartanMag.