V-Cast: Why it slipped away for Michigan State, and what's next for the Spartans (in the portal)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SpartanMag’s Jim Comparoni and Jake Lyskawa break down Michigan State’s 67-63 loss to Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals, Friday night at the Capital One Arena.

They discuss what went wrong for the Spartans, reflect on the achievements of outgoing seniors Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler, and peek ahead to the transfer portal and the work Michigan State must do in order to retain underclassman talent, and also opine about what might have been if Tre Holloman had stayed in East Lansing.

All that and more in the post-game SpartanMag V-Cast:



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