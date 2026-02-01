Michigan State vs Michigan: 3 Things To Watch

EAST LANSING, Mich. - For Michigan State fans who are hungry for another shot at Michigan on the basketball court, they’ll get it today (Sunday) when Michigan State’s women’s team plays host to Michigan (Noon, FS1). Like the men’s game on Friday, today’s game packs some historical footnotes. For the first time in the history of the Michigan State vs Michigan women’s basketball series, the teams will meet while both being ranking in the Associated Press Top 15. It’s only the second time they have met while being in the Top 25. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)