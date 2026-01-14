Michigan State WR Alante Brown enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State sixth-year senior wide receiver Alante Brown entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Brown (5-11, 196) spent three seasons with the Spartans. The Chicago native played the first two games of the 2025 season before missing the next nine games due to injury. Brown returned in the season finale against Maryland and delivered a memorable 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Brown also posted kickoff returns of 63 yards and 37 yards in Michigan State’s week two win over Boston College. He led Michigan State with 53.5 kickoff return yards per game, albeit in just three contests.

Brown’s seventh year of eligibility will likely come as a result of the games he missed due to injury in 2025.

Brown missed eight games in 2024 due to an injury he sustained in that year’s season opener against Florida Atlantic. He logged two receptions for 20 yards, plus three carries for 17 yards and three kickoff returns for 80 yards that fall. Brown ultimately redshirted the 2024 season after appearing in four games.

Brown recorded three catches for 27 yards, 10 carries for four yards, one pass for 42 yards, three kickoff returns for 52 yards and one fumble recovery during the 2023 season, his first at Michigan State. He played in 11 games that year, including three starts.

Prior to his time in East Lansing, Brown played three seasons at Nebraska. He logged 16 receptions for 191 yards in 12 games (10 starts) for the Cornhuskers in 2022. The year prior, he recorded three receptions for 30 yards and five kickoff returns for 77 yards in 10 games.

Brown logged three catches for 41 yards as a true freshman in 2020. He finished as Nebraska’s leading kickoff returner that season, recording 10 returns for 196 yards.

A former three-star prospect out of Chicago (Ill.) Simeon, Brown was the No. 678 recruit, No. 115 wide receiver and No. 13 Illinois in the 2020 class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. Brown, a high school quarterback, originally committed to former Spartan coach Mark Dantonio as a member of the 2019 class.

Instead of signing with Michigan State, Brown opted for a post-graduate year at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More School, which meant he reclassified to the 2020 class. He later committed to and signed with Nebraska.

Brown committed to former coach Mel Tucker via the transfer portal in 2023, and remained with the program amid Jonathan Smith’s hiring in December of that year.

Michigan State has already lost Nick Marsh (Indiana) and Evan Boyd (Iowa State) to the portal. Omari Kelly will also depart the program after exhausting his eligibility.

Chrishon McCray and Braylon Collier have announced their return to Michigan State for next season. The Spartans can also bring back Bryson Williams and Charles Taplin. Time will tell if redshirt senior Rodney Bullard receives the waiver necessary for his return to college.

Michigan State has added former Notre Dame receiver KK Smith and former Michigan receiver Fredrick Moore via the portal. The Spartans will also add three-star signees Zachary Washington and Rai’Shawn Elmore to the room as freshmen.

Michigan State is still recruiting four-star receiver Samson Gash, who chose not to sign with the Spartans during the early signing period. Gash will visit Michigan State and Penn State before making a decision during the February signing period.

Michigan State hosted former Yale receiver Nico Brown last week. Brown totaled 71 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall. The Spartans also hosted former Nebraska running back and kickoff returner Kenneth Williams last weekend. Williams, a Detroit native, logged 12 kickoff returns for 395 yards and one touchdown in 2025.