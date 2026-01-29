Michigan State women's basketball: What's New & What's Next for the No. 13-ranked Spartans

EAST LANSING – There may be no bigger three-day stretch in Michigan State basketball history in terms of facing rival Michigan than what's on tap this weekend. The No. 7-ranked men’s team will play host to No. 3 Michigan on Friday at 8 p.m. in Breslin Center after getting by a tough Rutgers’ team on the road in overtime, 88-79, on Tuesday night. The women’s team is on a similar path. The No. 13-ranked Spartans (18-2, 7-2 Big Ten, 4th place) will travel to West Lafayette, Ind. for a 6 p.m. Thursday contest with Purdue (11-9, 3-6) before facing No. 9 Michigan (17-3, 8-1, 3rd place) at noon at home on Sunday. The Michigan State and Michigan men’s teams have faced off in Top 10 matchups a few times over the years. But never in the same weekend as a Top 15 matchup between the women’s teams. (MORE inside SpartanMag. 🚨 Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Join Here: https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)