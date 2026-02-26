Michigan State's Adam Nightingale still glowing over USA's Olympic gold, and for good reason

EAST LANSING, Mich. - It was hard to find a more interested observer of Sunday’s Olympic gold medal hockey final than Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale - although his interest was diverted. Of the 25 players on the USA’s gold medal-winning team, Nightingale has been a part of coaching staffs which oversaw 15 of them. But on Sunday, Nightingale was in Grand Rapids watching his youngest son, Keeton, play in a youth hockey game. Nightingale kept an eye on the USA vs Canada via his phone, while also watching Keeton in person. It was a memorable day for a hockey dad. “It was awesome,” Nightingale said. “I wasn’t able to watch the first half (of the gold medal game) super close. Then his (Keeton’s) team got off the ice and they had a room for them to watch it, and the young kids watched the overtime game-winner and celebrated.” Nightingale celebrated a little bit too. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)